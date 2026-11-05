Haaland breaks City out of mini-rut at Leipzig

LEIPZIG: Erling Haaland's 78th-minute strike helped Manchester City shake off a mini-slump with a 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

After an excellent start to the season, City had lost two Premier League games in a row either side of beating Brighton on penalties in the League Cup.

The visitors twice went ahead -- through a Castello Lukeba own goal and an Enzo Fernandez header -- only to be pegged back by goals from Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa.

Despite having scored more against Leipzig than any other opponents in his career, Haaland had few chances but was right on the spot to turn in an Elliot Anderson cross for the winner.

"For me I think it's easy. It's around 100 minutes a game to just stay fully focused," Haaland told reporters.

"In this period it was about trying to wait for the right moment and attack it in the right way and put it in the back of the net and that's exactly what I did."