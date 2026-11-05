Liverpool collapse to Champions League defeat at Fenerbahce

ISTANBUL: Dirk Kuyt got the better of his former club Liverpool as Fenerbahce twice came from behind for a famous 3-2 win in Istanbul on Wednesday that breathed new life into their Champions League campaign.

Liverpool had won their opening three European games under Andoni Iraola, but were punished for sloppy defending in a surprise defeat.

Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the visitors in front.

But Liverpool, who lost twice away to Galatasaray last season, were beaten again in Istanbul as Englishmen Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown levelled before Vedat Muriqi's winner.

"We've gone twice in front after having good moments, controlling the game, we've found the goals but after we've conceded in situations we should definitely defend better," said Iraola.

Fenerbahce's interim boss Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield as a player, was taking charge for just the second time after Ismail Kartal quit last week.

The Turkish giants had taken just two points from their opening three Champions League games but made the most of Liverpool's generosity at the back.

Liverpool's perfect Champions League start allowed Iraola the luxury of leaving out Isak and Florian Wirtz among five changes from Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal.