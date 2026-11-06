Chennai Open: Robin ends Maaya's fairytale run to enter semifinals

CHENNAI: Robin Montgomery dominated in her straight sets win over Maaya Rajeshwar Revathi in the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tour event here at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Friday. Maaya, who has had a fairytale run in the event, became the first Indian quarterfinalist in a WTA 250 tour level event since Sania Mirza in 2012 after her round of 16 win against Weronika Falkowska. However, she was no match for Montgomery, a former junior World No 1.

Playing against the home favourite, the American World No 171 knew her task was cut out. “She (Maaya) is a home favourite. She plays free and I've been a home favourite before too, and I think I was just focusing on what I can control,” the southpaw said after winning the match 6-3, 6-3.

The 17-year-old from Coimbatore was patient enough to inflict unforced errors on her opponent but Robin’s serves helped her. Out of 32 legal serves, 78 per cent of it resulted in points. Another aspect in which Montgomery succeeded was in her returns. She won points in 19 out of 29 second return attempts.