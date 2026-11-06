Cole Palmer left out of England squad for Nations League; Jobe Bellingham, Josh King called up

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has been left out of England's squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Palmer, who was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad in the summer, was recalled for last month's internationals but withdrew because he had been playing with discomfort.

“He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within in my team, and for that you have to be in camp,” Tuchel said at the time.

Palmer has started all of Chelsea's Premier League games this season, scoring five goals. But his omission from Tuchel's squad, which was announced on Friday, means he will have to wait until next year before he has another opportunity to establish himself in the England team.

Manchester City forward Phil Foden continues to be overlooked after also being left out of the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe has been handed his first senior England call up after his impressive form for Borussia Dortmund this season. He joins his older brother in the national squad, having played for England from under-16 level to U21.

“From our YoungLions to the ThreeLions, Jobe Bellingham. Congratulations on your very first senior international call-up!” England posted on X.

Fulham's Josh King was also given his first call up.