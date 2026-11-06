The nature of Ronaldo's international retirement is in stark contrast to his great rival Messi

MANCHESTER, England: Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious Portugal career ultimately ended in acrimony.

What a contrast to his great rival Lionel Messi, who also retired from international soccer this year, but only after leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals.

As has been the case throughout their record-breaking careers, it is impossible not to compare the two greatest players of their generation and, for many, the greatest of all time.

While Ronaldo's video message to announce his retirement on Thursday was undoubtedly emotional, it came after a bitter fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus that led to the Manchester United and Real Madrid great walking out on what turned out to be his last international call up.

He was later fined and suspended. And even if both were token gestures — the fine was $285 — they represented an unedifying end to a career that saw Ronaldo lead the national team to three major trophies and become the all time leading goal scorer in men's international soccer.

Compare that with Messi, whose enduring importance to Argentina was evident right to the end as he set new heights at the World Cup, briefly becoming the all-time top scorer in tournament history and carrying his country to the brink of back-to-back titles.

At the age of 39, with eight goals and four assists, Messi trailed only Kylian Mbappé for the most goal contributions. Statistically, it was Messi's best-ever World Cup and in keeping with the remarkable form he produced at the tail end of his international career, which saw him win three major titles from the age of 34.

Based on the World Cup, it could be argued Messi still had more to give and could have played on to the Copa America in 2028.

Ronaldo's retirement, at the age of 41, has felt like a long time coming.

His international career looked all but over as far back as the 2022 World Cup when he was dropped and his replacement Goncalo Ramos appeared to usher in a new generation by immediately scoring a hat trick.

While Ronaldo fought on, setting new scoring records and leading Portugal to a second Nations League title last year, he has been unable to match Messi's enduring brilliance on the biggest stage.