Velavan Senthilkumar in London Open squash quarters

LONDON: India's Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Open squash, a USD 18,000 PSA Challenger event here.

The Indian World No 42 defeated Paraguay's World No 124 Francesco Marcantonio 11-5, 11-7, 14-12 in the second round on Thursday following a first-round bye.

Seeded second Senthilkumar, who has won two PSA Copper-level tournaments this year, will next play World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin.

Meanwhile, India's World No 167 Ayaan Vaziralli lost to higher-ranked Ben Smith in the opening round with the Englishman recovering to win 6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7.