Egypt sacks coach Hossam Hassan over ''negative impact'' on team image

The Egyptian Football Association sacked coach Hossam Hassan for what the soccer federation cited as “a negative impact on the positive image of the team.”

Without much elaboration, the federation only said “maintaining the team's stability is a paramount priority” and it cannot be compromised.

Egyptian media believed the reason for sacking Hossam Hassan is the publicization of the coach's personal life rather than rumors of disagreements with Egypt players including the team's star forward Mohamed Salah.

Hassan was banned last week by the Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation from appearing in any media outlets, an unprecedented decision against a national coach.

Hassan was appointed as Egypt coach in 2024 and became the first former Egypt player to coach the national team at a World Cup this year. Egypt was knocked out by Argentina in the last 16.

Hassan was immediately replaced with Ali Maher by the EFA, who was a long-time head coach in the Egyptian Premier League currently leading fourth-placed Ceramica Cleopatra.

Maher has little time to settle in as Egypt who top Group B plays Malawi on November 13 and 17 in the qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

(With inputs from PTI)