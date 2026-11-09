Fermin Lopez double earns Liga leaders Barca win at Atletico

MADRID: Fermin Lopez struck twice to help Barcelona come from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday and move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Spanish champions lead second place Real Madrid, who beat Valencia 3-0 on Saturday, by three points with Atletico third and a further two points off the pace.

Giuliano Simeone fired Atletico ahead in a high-octane start, before Lopez pulled Barca level shortly before the interval at the Metropolitano stadium.

The 23-year-old Spain international netted the winner after 66 minutes when Lamine Yamal slipped him in, helping Barca triumph despite not being at their best.

Last season Atletico defeated Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals and also in the Copa del Rey, but the Catalans earned some measure of revenge here.

"Coming off last season, when they beat us... we knew what they were going to offer -- a very difficult game," Lopez told Movistar.

"It got tricky for us in the first half with their goal, but I think we knew how to come back and we had a great match."

After criticism following defeats by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent weeks, Flick's side proved they can handle themselves in big matches.

"We have the quality to win these matches... I totally believe in the team," Flick told reporters.

"In the second half especially we did a great job today, it's not easy to win here."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team performed well despite the result.

"I have nothing to complain about, we played the match we wanted to play," he told reporters.

"I'm leaving here knowing that we are a work in progress, that we still have things to improve, and that obviously we have players who still need to keep growing."