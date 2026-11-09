Hazardous air quality, loud noises and a postponed match: An account of the Chennai Open final during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The organisers of the Chennai Open at the SDAT Tennis Stadium were stuck in a Sisyphean loop on Sunday evening. With rains and firecrackers bursting through the night on the account of Deepavali, they did not have any breathing space. When it rained, it was about drying the court. But when it stopped raining, the firecracker bursting went up a level, bringing smog. Ironically, to bring that down, it needed to rain.

Considering that the city was hosting the event one last time for the foreseeable future, it was not the best of ways to conclude (Monday's final was suspended for 10 minutes due to excessive heat. With the final pushed a day later due to unfavourable conditions, the players and coaches made their frustrations clear.

Magda Linette, who went on to win the singles final on Monday, was perturbed by how the smog thickened after spells of rain the previous day. Her coaches inspected the court and were clearly indicating that it was not ideal for play. “We did not mind the crackers because of the noise but the pollution and the health hazards it caused,” she recalled after the match. She revealed that they agreed to call it off after a medical expert showed them the live reading of the city's Air Quality Index. (AQI).

According to aqi.in, the reading went as high as 1556. However, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that it averaged at 178 as of 10pm (categorised under poor).

“When we saw the numbers, me and Janice agreed (to not play). First of all, we can’t put ourselves in this hazard. It is also not good for the ball boys, the officials and people watching,” she said. In her long and storied career, it was the first time that she witnessed a final being pushed further due to pollution.