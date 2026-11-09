Manchester United salvage 4-4 Aston Villa draw to give Carrick hope

MANCHESTER: Manchester United twice came from two goals down to salvage a remarkable 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday and potentially save manager Michael Carrick's job.

Goals in stoppage time from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a point, but United will spend a two-week international break in the relegation zone.

Carrick's team conceded twice inside the opening four minutes as Alysson and Nicolas Jackson punished errors from goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils rallied to level at half-time thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Youri Tielemans's first goal since moving to Old Trafford from Villa.

A thrilling fightback from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday gave Carrick a lifeline.

This time the comeback fell short as more woeful defending handed Villa two more goals inside the first eight minutes of the second period.

John McGinn converted from the spot after Diogo Dalot upended Alysson before Leon Goretzka bundled in from close range.

Yet, there was a final twist in the tale as Zirkzee steered home before Dorgu pounced when Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to connect with a corner in the 96th minute.