Mount 100 in chess: How years following COVID pandemic pushed India's Grandmaster count

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When this daily had asked Anand the question of 100 GMs earlier this year, this is what he had to say.

"I don't know if 100 is going to be that much more significant than 99," he had remarked. "Yes, from 90 to 100 you can say that it was pretty amazing (the pace). Could have celebrated 98 or 99 as well but 100 is also a nice number, three digits. Why do we have anniversaries? It's nice."

The pace. That's the one thing that has been truly outstanding in India's recent bull run in the board game. From Anand in late 1987 to Raunak Sadhwani becoming the 65th GM, it had taken over 30 years. Yet, India has averaged around 5 GMs per year over the last six years. If you were to consider from the beginning of 2025, Shrivatri is the 15th to earn that title.

Shrivatri, the first ever from Madhya Pradesh to become a GM, has some story to tell. At a time when teenagers are dropping out of school to become GMs as a 13-year-old, the 22-year-old took the scenic route to the top. It included eschewing the chance to settle abroad. He earned his third and final GM norm by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Championship on Sunday.

Typically, a lot of teenagers hire the best coaches, travel the world to try and earn those titles and progress up the ranks as soon as possible. Shrivatri's was different. He's self thought. Swayams Mishra, a highly respected coach, told this daily that: "I am particularly happy for someone like Anuj, who is self trained and has achieved this milestone without following the conventional path of becoming a GM as a teenager. It is not easy for players in such circumstances, especially with the additional pressure they face."

Stories like Shrivatri is what has helped turbocharge India's push to 100 GMs. At one point of time, the game was played in specific pockets. Not anymore. Young parents are seeing opportunities and consider it as a viable career for their kids.