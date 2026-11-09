Tanvi hopes to build on Youth Olympics medal, one 'lego' block at a time

CHENNAI: In her free time, 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Patri indulges in building lego blocks, playing dominoes and other puzzles. In her time in China, she was figure skating at weekends, something she believed has helped her with the flexibility while playing the sport.

While putting together lego blocks brings her joy, she recently placed an important block in her career — a Youth Olympics medal in badminton, which no Indian woman has ever won before.

But life has not been easy for her in the past 12 months as she was forced to spend more time in the medical room than the courts. Injuries to knee and hamstring late last year and a disc bulge earlier this year, she has already had her share of injuries at such a young age. To add onto it, she fell ill in the lead-up to October’s BWF World Junior Championships in Egypt. She was knocked out in the round of 16 by Japan’s Nijika Kamata there.

But Tanvi was not going to let her year be filled with regrets. The 15-year-old seized the opportunity despite battling sickness and poor lodging in Dakar, Senegal and captured silver. She went down to Chinese Junior World champion Zhang Yi Xin 21-15, 13-21, 24-26 in the final. “Before going, I only got to train for two days. If I played positively from the start, I could have won. But with the silver, I knew this was just the beginning. I should be focusing on the Olympics. This is just a bonus for me. I was happy with my performance, because I gave my best and did not give up,” she said in a virtual interaction facilitated by Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Her association with the sport began in China at seven, when her father took her to a club to play badminton. “I used to go with him to play doubles and then we met one coach, I think then he told us to join his academy, so it started like that,” she recalled. But what convinced her to take badminton up full-time? “I just went for an open tournament there, and in that tournament, I think I lost. A month later, there was another tournament and I won the tournament. At that time, my Chinese coaches (Xu and Wu) felt I could pursue this,” she said.