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Chennai set to host Asian Athletics Championships in 2029

Chennai will be the fourth Indian city after New Delhi (1989), Pune (2013) and Bhubaneswar (2017) to host the Asian meet
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set to be the venue for Asian Athletics Championships
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set to be the venue for Asian Athletics ChampionshipsExpress file
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: Chennai will host the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, subject to financial and other government guarantees, the Asian Athletic Association (AAA) confirmed in their council meeting on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Athletics Association honorary secretary C Latha and an official from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) have presented the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as a venue to host the Asian meet. It is learnt that the guarantees from the state government will be submitted on Wednesday.

Chennai will be the fourth Indian city after New Delhi (1989), Pune (2013) and Bhubaneswar (2017) to host the Asian meet.

Notably, Chennai was awarded the hosting rights for the meet in 2013, but was moved out due to a decision by the then Tamil Nadu government. The decision was reportedly over not accommodating Sri Lankan athletes due to a stand-off between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

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