Here's everything you need to know about the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship

BUDAPEST: A look at what the 11-day event is all about.

What's this new event?

In the most basic terms, this is another World Championship, but unlike anything the game has offered before. Across the event, the players will be tested in three time controls -- fast classic, rapid and blitz -- before the winner will be crowned on November 20. This tournament will be counted towards identifying the inaugural winner of this World Championship.

How does the format work?

First, all 24 players will feature in nine rounds of Blitz on Tuesday to identify the seeding system. Once that's out of the way, all 24 players will play 10 rounds of fast classical across the next five days beginning on Wednesday. The best players move on to the knockout stages where they will be required to play four blitz matches, two rapid matches and one fast classical match against the same opponent. From the group stages, four players will go to the semis.

What's the fast classic format?

It's a kind of time control that's yet to take shape around the world but there are takers for it. It's quicker than classical -- the traditional format -- but quicker than every other format. In fast classical, there's 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment from the first move. It's designed to limit time taken for opening prep, the phase of the game that can be choreographed to a large extent at the elite level.

Are there Indians who are taking part?

Yes. R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and R Vaishali, the current contender for the women's World Championship. Interestingly, Vaishali is one of only two women in the 24-member field. The other is Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Is Magnus Carlsen taking part?

The World No. 1 is part of the field, yes. In fact, the Norwegian, not really fond of preparing before tournaments these days, especially opening prep, spent some time in camp in Spain before this event. While there, it emerged that Nodirbek Abdusattorov was part of his group.

Is this event backed by FIDE?

Yes, it very much is. But the actual brain child of this new tour is Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess. Norway Chess, one of the most prestigious events on the calendar, are organising this. In a way, visualise the concept as chess' long-term answer to the four Majors in tennis. While some details are closely guarded, it's expected that from next year, there will be four Total Chess events per year, with one scheduled to be held in Norway. There is also the potential for India to play a huge role in terms of hosting at least one event per year.

What's in it for the players?

When the new format was released late last year, there were some confused faces. But what's clear is that because this new tournament has opened up a pathway to the Candidates, the players know they can ill-afford to ignore this event. But it won't be straightforward, as this is an invitation event.

The 24 players

Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So, R Praggnanandhaa, Vincent Keymer, Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Jan-Krysztof Duda, Lie Le, Levon Aronian, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hans Moke Niemann, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Jorden van Foreest, Richard Rapport, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Haik Martirosyan, Vladislav Artemiev, Abhimanyu Mishra, Andrew Hong, Bibisara Assaubayeva, R Vaishali

$650,000 Prize purse for the total pilot edition

$80000 1st place

All 24 players will stand to make something, with the person in last place taking home $10000