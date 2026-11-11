Hardik Pandya traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh in IPL's biggest player exchange

Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 18 crore, with pacer Arshdeep Singh moving to the five-time champions in an exchange that marks the biggest player trade in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, PTI reported.

The IPL confirmed the exchange in a statement. Pandya's fee has been revised upwards from Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep will join Mumbai at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

The move brings an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he won four IPL titles. The all-rounder first joined the franchise in 2015 and was part of its title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 15 crore in 2022. He captained the franchise to the title in its debut season and led it to the final again in 2023.

Pandya returned to Mumbai in 2024 and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. His appointment, however, drew a hostile response from sections of the team's supporters, and he was repeatedly booed during his first season back.

Mumbai's performance also declined during his captaincy, with the team managing only four wins in 14 matches in the 2026 season. Pandya missed the closing stages of the campaign due to fitness concerns.