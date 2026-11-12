Golden day for Indian boxing: Ambekar, Gunjan corner glory at YOG

CHENNAI: Monumental. Pathbreaking. Golden.

Manipur has been a hotbed of boxing talent in the country over the years. Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, a teenager from the state, left a giant impression on Thursday, highlighting his rich potential in the process. Ambekar did what no Indian had ever done before. The 17-year-old became the first-ever pugilist from the country to capture a gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games. The youngster edged Ireland's Kristian Jubani by split verdict (3-2) in the men's 50kg final in Dakar, Senegal. Having begun his campaign on November 8, Ambekar accounted for four victories in total.

Hours later, Gunjan (women’s 48kg) made it an unforgettable day for India by emulating Ambekar. Gunjan dominated her bout against Bensalah Bouthaina of Algeria to capture the top prize.

Shiva Thapa's silver medal (54kg) in the 2010 edition of the Games was the country's previous best show. Vikas Krishan Yadav (60kg) is also one of the prominent boxers who has a bronze medal to his name. Both had gone on to excel at the senior level and represent the country in multiple Olympics. That does not automatically guarantee a similar path for Ambekar but this unprecedented feat shows that he has some firepower in him to make a name for himself in the future. Same goes for Gunjan, who hails from Haryana.