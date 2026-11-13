IOC says disappointed with IOA election process, urges for free and fair polls

In a big development regarding the Indian Olympic Association, the International Olympic Committee told this daily that they were disappointed with the election process. In a reply to a query by this daily, an IOC spokesperson said that election should be free and fair.

Current IOA president PT Usha had also apparently written to the IOC after the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election, which she lost.

An IOC spokesperson told this daily after midnight that “The IOC is very disappointed to note that, once again, issues and disputes seem to have resurfaced in the conduct of the IOA election process and in the implementation of the rules governing the IOA elections, despite all the efforts made over the past few years to establish a strong governance framework for the IOA in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the Basic Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement.”

The IOC went on to add: “This extremely regrettable situation is, once again, negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.”

The IOC spokesperson also urged the IOA returning officer to hold the election in a free and fair manner.

“The IOC has urged the IOA and the Electoral Officer directly responsible for the IOA election process to ensure that the IOA elections can be conducted in full compliance with the Olympic Charter, the IOA Constitution, and all applicable rules, in a free and fair manner and without any external interference,” IOC said.

Usha has once again entered the race for the IOA election after her name was sent for the general body through the Ice Hockey association.