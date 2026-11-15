Mirra Andreeva beats Pegula to book WTA Finals title clash with Svitolina

LOS ANGELES: French Open winner Mirra Andreeva beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to book a WTA Finals title showdown with former champion Elina Svitolina in Indian Wells, California.
Ukraine's Svitolina, who won the WTA Finals in 2018, fell to Ashleigh Barty in the final in the following year but hadn't been back since, powered past Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 to give herself a shot at another triumph in the elite season-ending event.
"It's really magical to be back in the finals," Svitolina said. "Just very special for me to have this opportunity (Sunday), to have another battle another challenge."
The 32-year-old, back in the top 10 this year for the first time since before her daughter, Skai, was born in 2022, will face a rising star in 19-year-old Andreeva.
The Russian teen won her maiden major at Roland Garros this year and with her victory over Pegula is assured of rising from third to second in the world rankings.
Andreeva remained unbeaten in her WTA Finals singles debut, having posted round robin victories over sixth-ranked Svitolina, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Diana Shnaider.
She's the youngest player to make the final since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2004 and joined Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only players to win their first four matches in the event in straight sets.
"I think I can be very proud of myself," she told Tennis Channel. "I'm very happy with how I'm playing. I'm very happy also with how I deal with the pressure. I knew this match had a lot on the line."
For Pegula it was a match of missed chances, the fifth-ranked American unable to build on early breaks in both sets.
Andreeva double-faulted on break point to give Pegula a 2-1 lead in the opening set.
But the Russian broke back immediately, whipping a crosscourt forehand winner on her third break chance to make it 2-2.
Andreeva saved a pair of break points in the fifth game and broke again for a 5-3 lead.
Pegula had a chance to extend the set in the next game, but on break point she smashed what looked to be an easy backhand at the net past the baseline and Andreeva held to pocket the first.
Andreeva double-faulted to give Pegula a break chance in the fourth game of the second and the American converted for an imposing 3-1 lead.
But once again Andreeva broke back immediately, winning five of the last six games to close out the victory in one hour and 25 minutes.
Aggressive Svitolina
Svitolina said she did "pretty much everything" well against Noskova, who crumbled with 11 double faults as the Ukrainian surged to victory in just 65 minutes.
The Czech is second on the WTA Tour's aces list behind Elena Rybakina but had just two -- the second to save a match point in the penultimate game.
Noskova took the game, but it was a brief reprieve. In the next Svitolina took the match on her third match point when a Noskova forehand slid wide.
"I think I played really well today, serving good, returning well, too," Svitolina said. "I was able to play aggressive and find the angles."
The round robin format means Svitolina will have the chance, rare in tennis, of avenging her lopsided Monday loss to Andreeva in the same tournament.
"She's in good form, but I feel like I've found my game since I lost the first match against her," Svitolina said. "I will do my homework with my coaches and try to find the key."