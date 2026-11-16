Parveer Singh appointed as Chief coach of Indian athletics

CHENNAI: Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed Chief National Coach of Indian athletics, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Monday.

Sprint coach Raj Mohan has been appointed to oversee the junior development programme in the country, the national governing body of track and field in the country stated.

Parveer, recipient of the Dronacharya Award this year in athletics, replaces Radhakrishnan Nair, who was at the helm for six years from 2020 to 2026. Parveer Singh was also the Deputy Chief Coach since 2021

“It is a privilege to head Indian track and field,” he said on being appointed Chief National Coach.

With more than three decades of coaching experience as an athletics coach with SAI (Sports Authority of India), Parveer’s vast knowledge will further boost Indian athletes.