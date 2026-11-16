Ronaldinho returns to football in Italy's third-tier; helps Ravenna win 2-0

Ronaldinho, the Brazilian great has returned to football after more than a decade after his retirement. He was all smiles as he returned to play in the Italian third-division match for Ravenna on Sunday.

Stadio Bruno Benelli gave the 46-year-old Ronaldinho a warm welcome for a local derby against Forlì, which his side won 2-0. He was involved in the buildup for right back Giulio Donati's first-half goal and celebrated enthusiastically with the scorer and his teammates.

Ronaldinho looked comfortable in the No. 10 jersey. While the trademark acceleration has faded with age and gray hairs have sprouted, he linked up play with his assured touch or whipping in crosses.

Ronaldinho signed for the Serie C team Ravenna in a surprise move in June and it was his first appearance at club level since 2015 for Rio-based side Fluminense.

Ronaldinho was replaced at halftime, with the score 1-0.

Ravenna, run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand is seeking promotion from its group in Serie C, which is geographically split into three sets.

Ronaldinho played for three seasons with AC Milan from 2008-11, where he won one Serie A title. And this is his second spell in Italy, albeit at a much lower level.

He also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in a trophy-laden career that included the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the 2005 Ballon d'Or award.

Ronaldinho was a technically gifted player with a spectacular array of tricks combined with great strength and a remarkable eye for goal. He was also known for his trademark toothy grin and showmanship on the field.

For Barcelona, he scored 94 goals in 207 matches where in his best club spell he played alongside the then emerging football legend Lionel Messi and 33 times in 97 games for Brazil.

Ronaldinho also played for Brazilian clubs of Gremio, Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, and for Querétaro in Mexico.

(With inputs from PTI)