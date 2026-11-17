Florian Wirtz scored twice and Germany booked its place in the Nations League quarterfinals by routing the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin on Monday.

More importantly, it was confirmation of the German team’s renaissance under new coach Jürgen Klopp, whose appointment ushered in new optimism around his young team with progress evident over his six games in charge.

Nico Schlotterbeck was the oldest goal-scorer at 26, Wirtz is still just 23, the 24-year-old Derry Scherhant broke the deadlock, and Brajan Gruda, 22, set up two goals and scored one on what was just his second appearance for Germany. He also scored on his debut in Friday’s 3-1 win in Serbia.

Klopp clearly enjoyed each of the goals but he praised the players' work rate as key.

“Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile, and won’t be questioning the German national team for the next three or four months. That’s a good thing,” Klopp said, referring to the previous negativity around the side.

“When you think of the German team, yo, this could develop into something, and that’s good."

It was the Germany men's last game with Adidas gear before Nike takes over.

Substitute Giorgos Masouras’ 69th-minute strike was enough for Greece to beat Serbia 1-0 at home in the other group game, but it was not enough for progress as Germany and the Netherlands both look forward to Friday's quarterfinal draw. All three three teams finished with 11 points.