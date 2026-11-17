BUDAPEST: THE world of chess has another unsavoury Magnus Carlsen-induced drama. The World No. 1 forfeited his fast classical game against Bibisara Assaubayeva at the ongoing pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship. There's a lot to unpack here. So, here's a detailed explainer as to what transpired on Tuesday evening at the playing hall.

Wait, Carlsen didn't play a game?

Yep. In very simple terms, Carlsen refused to play a game he was supposed to. After facing the Kazakh GM across four blitz games and two rapid matches, the Norwegian GM was supposed to have played Assaubayeva in a fast classical game to complete his obligations on Tuesday. Instead, the 35-year-old decided to be absent.

Did Assaubayeva just wait for Carlsen and did the Norwegian snub her?

In a way, yes. After the rapid section of the day was over, the players left their respective seats to have a debrief with their respective coaches. Around 6.45 PM, the players began to assemble again in the playing hall. It's normal for Carlsen to arrive last -- a long-running joke -- but something was amiss when the five-time world champion headed straight to the arbiter's table. It was unusual as players just take their respective seats. Even as the Kazakh GM waited patiently for Carlsen to take his seat opposite her on the other side of the chessboard, Carlsen was engaged in a fairly long conversation with the chief arbiter. At the end of the long conversation, Carlsen walked away. He didn't even bother letting Assaubayeva know that he was forfeiting the match.

What was discussed between Carlsen and the arbiter?

That's not known as of now. He may have discussed whether he had the option of forfeiting the game as he had already won the first round of his two-day match against Assaubayeva. Yeah, to be fair to him, he was leading the first round 11.5-0.5 before the tie had entered the fast classical phase. With only eight points up for grabs, Carlsen had already known this.

But why didn't he bother playing? Isn't Carlsen a far stronger player?

Yes. In terms of ratings, there is a difference of over 360 rating points. Coming into Tuesday's fast classical game, Carlsen was on 2801.2 as compared to Assaubayeva's 2540.2. However, the World No. 1 couldn't risk losing any more rating points in classical. Having already lost 21.8 rating points in the first five days of Total Chess, he was running the risk of dropping below 2800 for the first time in over 15 years. With Fabiano Caruana breathing down his neck, he was also running the risk of losing his World No. 1 status, something he has held on to for the last 15 years.

Did Carlsen say something?

Speaking to a Norwegian channel based at the venue, he said: "The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally meaningless game. I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand. But this is not a show tournament - if the match is done, it's done. In the end, if you play games after, it shall not be rated because it's always been like that. And if they want to do things differently here... yeah. This is my decision on this topic."

In short, if Carlsen had decided to play that game, it would have counted for the purposes of rating points. And if Carlsen had drawn or lost, he would not only have lost a ton of rating points but would have also dropped out of 2800.

How did the chess world react?

One of the first reactions came from FIDE, the body who have lent their name to this tour. "Hard," posted Emil Sutovsky, the body's chief executive advisor to Timur Turlov, the head of the body, "to comment on such a pathetic unsportsmanlike conduct." Srinath Narayanan, captain of India's open Olympiad team, posted that "Dignity and courtesy took a fall long before the rating." Others also reacted in a strong manner.

Did the organisers say anything?

They were more guarded. Kjell Madland, CEO of Total Chess, said: "The Budapest pilot is an important learning exercise for Total Chess. While we have developed the format and regulations with considerable thought and input, the real test is how they work in a live competitive environment. We want to hear directly from the players and arbiters, understand their experiences and take on board constructive feedback. Our objective is to assess whether any refinements are required before the inaugural edition in March 2027. We are not approaching this with a predetermined view that the rules need to change; rather, we want to ensure that we have tested the format thoroughly and are taking the best possible version of it into its inaugural season.”

When put on the spot, Madland did point out that rules applied equally to all the 24 players. However, the organisers didn't explicitly say if Carlsen's forfeiture would automatically invite a fine.

Does Carlsen have a match on Wednesday?

Because of the way the format of this competition is structured, he will again face Assaubayeva as it's a two-legged tie. They will again face each other in four blitz games, two rapid matches, before one fast classical. And going by Tuesday, Carlsen has no intention of playing that format at least for the time being.