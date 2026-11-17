BUDAPEST: ON Insta, he has 2.5 million followers. Roughly the same number as Magnus Carlsen and comfortably more than D Gukesh. On YouTube, he has over 8.65 million subscribers. On X, almost 450,000 people follow him. How does Levy Rozman — known as @GothamChess on the internet — feel about him having more followers than the current world classical champion?
"It's cool, but if Magnus wanted, he could have many more," he tells a few Indian media on the sidelines of the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship. "So could Gukesh. I'm a content creator. I'm happy with whatever followers that I have, but I'm definitely not sitting there and checking every day. I'm very happy with the growth of my YouTube and my TikTok, for example, but if they pass me tomorrow, I won't be upset. And, frankly, I think Gukesh should be doing more social media because he's a cool guy. But, you know, it's not the same game that I play."
The game the 30-year-old refers to, from a broad lens, is that of content creation. More specifically, chess content creation. Before the pandemic, Rozman was a chess teacher. When the pandemic broke out, chess streaming bloomed. And Rozman saw it as a 'side hustle'. Now, six and a half years later, he's the big daddy of them all. If content creation around chess had come with a bible, Rozman would have been responsible for penning at least a few chapters.
In 2020, he was a chess teacher in New York. Now, he has a dramatic moniker: the internet's chess guru. How did that journey transpire? "I was a chess teacher," he says. "When Covid started, I was 24. From the age of 19 to 24, I was teaching chess in New York. I was going to college; I was getting a statistics degree. I learned very quickly that a) I liked to teach chess and b) I liked to build something. So, even at 19, which is very young, I built a programme for 10 kids to 200 kids. By the time Covid started, we won the New York City Championship and the New York State Championship, which is the most competitive state in America to play chess. I just thought this was going to be my life, that I was going to be a chess teacher. And Covid happened. So, I thought, 'okay, let's cover some online tournaments and make some YouTube videos."
That's how he began making content on YouTube. As of now, he has uploaded 3528 videos on that one platform alone. Considering he created the profile on August 7, 2018, he has averaged more than one video a day.
These days, Rozman wears many hats. Chess educator, content creator, teacher, and author. But does he remember a specific time in the past when he decided that this was going to be his life? That this was how he was going to make a living? And how did he break it to his immediate family?
"I do remember the day when I decided to email the school that I had taught for five years. I didn't know if it was the right decision... maybe Covid was going to end in a month, and I would lose all these students, you know. That was around June 2020. My grandparents, who I talk to quite frequently, on my mum's side, we would Zoom once a week during Covid. Every time I told them how much my channel was growing, they would say, 'Yay, but come on. It's cool now, but you've got to think about your future. You need health insurance, which you only get through a private job.' I think it took about a year
"But when I hit a million subscribers in 2021, they were still not fully convinced that this was something I could pursue full time. Maybe I have very stubborn family members (smiles)... I don't know.
"Now, it's funny. When I go out with my friends for dinner, sometimes they need to take pictures of me with fans. It's part of my life now. Many people remember me when I was nobody, including myself."
The kind of popularity Rozman has these days has inevitably made him a superstar. In October, he met Harry Kane — yep, the Ballon d'Or winner and England captain — and Michael Olise, two footballers known to play chess. It's the kind of crossover that Rozman is used to.
It's a far cry from the time he was being bullied because of his love for the board game. "It's crazy how this board game that I grew up getting bullied for has led to me being an international superstar because of it. I'm not cut for being a celebrity. I am just like hundreds of millions who happen to like chess. It's amazing, right? I might wake up from this dream at any moment." For the time being, though, @GothamChess will continue on this very special journey. At Total Chess, he has been leading the highlights show.
When the conversation moves to his chess career — he's an IM — Rozman becomes a bit philosophical. "When a plane departs a continent, and it's somewhere over the ocean... It's a lot of stress, pressure. On the graph of effort to reward, it's low. It's quite brutal, and it's not particularly rewarding. There's a lot more that I can do with my time in terms of educational material, videos, fan events and live shows. I think it's a better way to spend my time. But one day I would like to compete with less pressure."
Right now, though, the internet’s chess teacher is content.