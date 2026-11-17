BUDAPEST: ON Insta, he has 2.5 million followers. Roughly the same number as Magnus Carlsen and comfortably more than D Gukesh. On YouTube, he has over 8.65 million subscribers. On X, almost 450,000 people follow him. How does Levy Rozman — known as @GothamChess on the internet — feel about him having more followers than the current world classical champion?

"It's cool, but if Magnus wanted, he could have many more," he tells a few Indian media on the sidelines of the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship. "So could Gukesh. I'm a content creator. I'm happy with whatever followers that I have, but I'm definitely not sitting there and checking every day. I'm very happy with the growth of my YouTube and my TikTok, for example, but if they pass me tomorrow, I won't be upset. And, frankly, I think Gukesh should be doing more social media because he's a cool guy. But, you know, it's not the same game that I play."

The game the 30-year-old refers to, from a broad lens, is that of content creation. More specifically, chess content creation. Before the pandemic, Rozman was a chess teacher. When the pandemic broke out, chess streaming bloomed. And Rozman saw it as a 'side hustle'. Now, six and a half years later, he's the big daddy of them all. If content creation around chess had come with a bible, Rozman would have been responsible for penning at least a few chapters.

In 2020, he was a chess teacher in New York. Now, he has a dramatic moniker: the internet's chess guru. How did that journey transpire? "I was a chess teacher," he says. "When Covid started, I was 24. From the age of 19 to 24, I was teaching chess in New York. I was going to college; I was getting a statistics degree. I learned very quickly that a) I liked to teach chess and b) I liked to build something. So, even at 19, which is very young, I built a programme for 10 kids to 200 kids. By the time Covid started, we won the New York City Championship and the New York State Championship, which is the most competitive state in America to play chess. I just thought this was going to be my life, that I was going to be a chess teacher. And Covid happened. So, I thought, 'okay, let's cover some online tournaments and make some YouTube videos."

That's how he began making content on YouTube. As of now, he has uploaded 3528 videos on that one platform alone. Considering he created the profile on August 7, 2018, he has averaged more than one video a day.