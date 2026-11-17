CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) are set to file a complaint over an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestinian footballer towards Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte in the side's 4-1 win during the U17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Malaysia on Tuesday. As per visuals, Palestinian U17 midfielder Taha Soueidan had fanned his nose with his hand as he walked closer to Indian captain Gangte in added time of first half. Then, match referee Ko Minkuk had called both the players for a warning.

It is learnt that the national governing body for football will look into the team manager's report and send a 'solid' complaint to the match commissioner Ruselle Zapanta in the coming days. In a match that got suspended for more than an hour due to heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur, emotions were already at a high. The winner of this match would close in on qualifying to the Asian Cup next year in Uzbekistan. Both India and Palestine entered this match level on points at the top of Group E.

Earlier in the first half, Palestinian midfielder Mohammed Jamhour was sent off for kicking Indian wide midfielder Raj Singh Wahengbam twice while trying to get the ball. Palestine coach Yousef Sharbaji had apologised for the red card in the post-match interview. "We apologised to the player for what he did from our side. There was no reason to do that," he told the local broadcaster.