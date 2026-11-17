CHENNAI: Gurugram's Saurav Rathi opened the new DP World PGTI season with a bang, firing an impressive seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Rs one crore IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf IN Digboi, Assam on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Rathi made eight birdies and dropped his only shot on the par-4 18th, his closing hole, to emerge as the outright leader on a course where only 29 players in the 120-man field managed to break par.

Delhi's 21-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal and seasoned campaigner Om Prakash Chouhan shared second place at five-under 67.

Rathi, a regular on the DP World PGTI since 2019, recently secured his full playing rights for the new season after finishing 17th at the DP World PGTI Qualifying Tournament Final Stage in Ahmedabad.

Despite nursing a left-leg injury sustained after slipping on wet stairs at the course on Monday, Rathi hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 greens in regulation.

"It was a solid round and a good start to the new season. I was five-under after nine holes, made two more birdies on the 11th and 12th, followed by another birdie on the 14th. I made pars after that before dropping a disappointing bogey on the 18th from the middle of the fairway, just 40 yards out," said Rathi.

Chouhan, an 11-time winner on the DP World PGTI, a former winner on the European Challenge Tour and the 2023 DP World PGTI rankings champion, also carded a 67, making eight birdies against three bogeys.

Four players shared fourth place at four-under 68, including Gurugram's Kushal Singh, Pune's Divyansh Dubey, Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh and Lucknow's Sanjeev Kumar.

Kushal made seven birdies and three bogeys, while Divyansh registered six birdies and two bogeys. Yuvraj recovered from a double-bogey on the par-5 15th and another bogey with seven birdies, while Sanjeev produced five birdies against a lone bogey.