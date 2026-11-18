PARIS: Erling Haaland fired Norway into the Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday with a last-gasp penalty which completed a stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2.

Manchester City striker Haaland stroked home from the spot in the sixth minute of injury time in Copenhagen as Norway leapfrogged their hosts into second place in Group A, on head-to-head record as both teams finished on nine points.

Both teams ended the group stage six points behind winners Portugal, who got their first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a 3-2 success against Wales.

The winner was one of two goals from Haaland, who also started the fightback in the 37th minute -- and had a goal disallowed -- after early strikes from Rasmus Hojlund and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Denmark a commanding lead in front of passionate support.

Haaland was given the chance to nick a spot in the last eight from the Danes, who only needed a draw to go through, after a handball from Joachim Andersen which was spotted by the VAR officials just as the hosts thought they had survived another in a series of scares.

Denmark had been on the back foot ever since Haaland halved the deficit when a howler from Denmark goalkeeper Mads Hermansen gifted possession to Martin Odegaard.

It was Odegaard who forced home Norway's leveller with six minutes remaining and set up a grandstand finish which was completed with Haaland's dramatic winner.

"This has been one of the craziest years in football I've ever experienced," said a relieved Haaland to TV2 in Norway.

Norway will join Portugal in Friday's draw in Nyon, where the four group winners will be seeded and each play against one of the four second-placed teams.