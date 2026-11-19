BHOPAL: Defending champions India overcame an early setback to beat Malaysia 4-1 and make a winning start to their title defence at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Thursday. After Malaysia took a surprise lead through Nuramirah Zulkifli in the 19th minute, India hit back almost immediately through Mumtaz Khan (20th) to restore parity.

Captain Salima Tete (35th), debutant Puja Sahoo (39th) and Lalremsiami (49th) then scored in the second half to seal a comfortable victory for the hosts at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda.

Malaysia made a strong start to the second quarter, with Zulkifli breaking the deadlock through a field goal in the 19th minute. But India's response was swift, as Mumtaz found the equaliser a minute later to ensure the teams went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.

India stepped up the pressure after the change of ends and took the lead in the 35th minute when Salima tapped in a loose ball following a goalmouth scramble from a penalty corner. The hosts extended their advantage four minutes later, with debutant Puja converting another penalty corner in the 39th minute to make it 3-1.

Lalremsiami put the result beyond doubt in the 49th minute, scoring India's fourth goal through a penalty corner as the defending champions comfortably closed out the contest. Puja was adjudged the Player of the Match for her performance on debut.

The match also marked Bhopal's first time hosting an international hockey tournament, with local spectators turning up in large numbers for the opening day.

Earlier in the day, China began their campaign with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Thailand, while Japan edged past South Korea 1-0, with Hanami Saito scoring the decisive goal in the 59th minute.

India will next face South Korea on November 21.