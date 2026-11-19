BUDAPEST: Magnus Carlsen is the gift that keeps on giving at the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship. After defaulting in each of the two fast classical games against Bibisara Assaubayeva, the Norwegian World No. 1 decided to skip both rapid games against Vladislav Artemiev on Thursday.



Battling for 17th place in the tournament, Carlsen enjoyed a dominating 3-1 win in the four-match blitz phase on Thursday before he announced his decision to a Norwegian broadcaster. Because Artemiev is currently leading the first leg 9-1 (one blitz win equals one point and two rapid defaults equals eight), his opponent has to win the long game to win the first leg. Artemiev, though, can just draw to take home the honours on Day One. Would Viswanathan Anand, in the city in his role as FIDE's deputy head, have considered doing the same if he had already won the game? "I wouldn't even have known that it would have been possible to do such a thing. I would have mumbled and I would have complained but I wouldn't have (not played)."



While Carlsen enjoys playing Rapid, his fast classic -- considered as Classic for the purposes of rating at the tournament -- has been really patchy.



It's why this move of his can be interpreted in many ways. The simplest way to interpret this is that the 35-year-old may feel that he has a point to prove. When he willfully defaulted against Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva for the first time on Tuesday, it caught the chess world off guard. Sure, he had already won the first of the two legs but it had reeked of unsportsmanlike conduct. There were also suggestions that he was safeguarding his classical ratings because he was perilously close to falling below 2800, something he hasn't experienced over the last 15 years. He was also in genuine danger of losing his World No. 1, again something he hadn't experienced in the last 15 years.



While Carlsen would have been the prohibitive favourite against Assaubayeva -- he enjoys a rating advantage of over 260 points -- even a draw would have seen him bleed a lot of Elos.



It's why this latest move of his is fascinating, because there is no other reason for him to do this. And Artemiev, the 28-year-old who has had a peak Classical rating of 2761 in 2019, has been in good fast classic shape this tournament. He has gained over 12 points over the last week. Contrast that with Carlsen, who has lost over 20 points the last week. In fact, the five-time world champion is yet to win a single fast classic game (nine draws and one loss) in this tournament.



From a broader lens, this could be another black mark for the tournament in general. Their main idea behind coming up with a pilot edition was to take this tournament to the sponsors and show them that this could work. But with Carlsen continuing to grab headlines with his forfeits, the jury, at best, could be out.



It's something Hans Niemann posted on X. "We are reaching new lows," he wrote. "Forfeiting the rapid games without any explanation. I sympathise with the organisers and total chess investors. This is an amazing initiative, a revolutionary format..."