CHENNAI: The 2026 senior national championships could witness participation from high profile wrestlers for the first time in several years. Be it Asian Games gold medallists Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal or Manisha Bhanwala, who became first Indian woman to finish on top of the podium in the World Championships, all have to compete in their respective weight categories.

The reason — only medallists (one gold, one silver and two bronze in each weight category) from the nationals will qualify for the national camp and only these campers can compete in the future selection trials for various international events. With the Olympic qualifying cycle starting next year, international events like Ranking Series, Worlds and continental championships will provide an opportunity to wrestlers to secure quotas for the LA Games 2028.

The nationals, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has now been shifted to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It will be held from December 20 to 23 at Dr Vibhuti Narayan Indoor Hall, BHU. The competition will start from December 21. "States and other members like RSPB (Railways) and SSCB (Services) will select and send teams for the nationals. All wrestlers have to come through their respective teams. As the national camp will be discontinued after the Commonwealth Championships in South Africa, only medallists from the 2026 nationals will qualify for the fresh camp to be held after the break," a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official told this daily. The Commonwealth Championships will be held in Polokwane from December 4 to 6.

As the medallists from the nationals could only qualify for the national camp, participation in the tournament became mandatory for every athlete. "Past performances will not matter as the next two years are very important. The Olympic qualifying cycle begins next year and the WFI intends to send the best wrestler in each weight category for the qualifying events. So we will form a core group of wrestlers with four in each weight category. Wrestlers from this core group will compete in the selection trials for a place in the national team for international events," added the official.