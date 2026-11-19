CHENNAI: India's renowned shuttlers — Lakshya Sen, combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty — had no problems notching up wins at the ongoing Hong Kong Open on Thursday but the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Rakshitha Ramraj's win over World No 4 Chen Yufei of China. The 19-year-old pulled off a big upset by beating the former Olympic champion in straight games in their women's singles Round of 16 contest at the Kai Tak Arena.

It's undoubtedly one of the biggest scalps of her nascent career. The shuttler from Coimbatore, who's part of the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, won 21-18, 24-22.

After a close opening exchange, Rakshitha reeled off seven consecutive points to take a handy lead and never looked back, going on to quell the late fightback by her decorated opponent in Game 1. In the second essay, it seemed like normal service had resumed with Chen taking a 10-point lead. However, the Indian once again staged an epic comeback with seven straight points before going on to keep her head in the closing stages. In the opening round, she had shocked Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

"This is one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And she's my biggest idol and I still can't believe that I won against her. So I think this will be one of the most memorable days in my badminton career," Rakshitha later reflected.

"I'm very happy that I had a very good match against her... and I'm very happy that whatever I played had worked out really well. I just didn't give up any time. I was just free, I was playing all my strokes and they were going good."

The upbeat shuttler will be hoping to create more ripples in the days to come. She will go on to face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Friday. The wins have certainly given her more belief and she wants to keep up the happy run.

"I think I'm not less than anyone. I think I can do better than this in the future. And I'll try my best doing it continuously in the upcoming tournaments also," Rakshitha said.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and doubles pair of SatChi were made to slog in their respective opening-round ties. But Thursday was relatively light work. Lakshya, who sealed his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China beat Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-11, 21-18 to keep up his winning streak — he notched up his 12th straight win. SatChi, meanwhile, breezed into the quarterfinals with a straight-game (21-19, 21-16) victory over Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.

However, World Championships bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's campaign ended after defeat (20-22, 13-21) against American pairing of Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the women's doubles category.