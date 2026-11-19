CHENNAI: Velavan Senthilkumar continued on his good run post the Asian Games as he won the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament in Doha on Thursday, defeating Swiss world No 17 and top seed Dimitri Steinmann in a five-game thriller. In what was his 17th PSA Tour final, second seed and world No 38 Senthilkumar rallied from 2-1 down to clinch his third Copper-level crown of the year and 13th Tour title of his career with a 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9 victory.
The last tournament he won was the Czech Open earlier this month, where he beat world No 31 Greg Lobban of Scotland.
After the Asian Games, the Senthilkumar took part in the Egyptian Open, where he faultered in round two. After winning Czech Open, he was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the London Open squash, a PSA challenger event.