BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC turned on the style when it mattered most, striking twice in the second half to hand Mumbai City FC a 2-0 defeat at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday and surge to the top of the Indian Super League table. With Ryan Williams changing the game after the break, the Blues turned a cagey first half into a statement victory, underlining their attacking firepower and coach Pep Munoz's tactical nous.

After a goalless first half, Williams' arrival in the second half transformed Bengaluru FC's attack, injecting sharper movement and greater fluency in the final third. Within the opening five minutes of the second half, a precise pass from the Australian almost released Vinith Venkatesh through on goal, while the combination of Williams, Borja Martinez and Venkatesh repeatedly threatened the Mumbai defence.

That growing pressure paid off in the 56th minute when Soham Varshneya was tripped inside the box by Puipuia, allowing Martinez to step up and calmly convert the penalty for a 1-0 lead.

When Munoz brought on Varshneya and Venkatesh despite the team already playing unbelievable football, it showed immense faith in his fresh legs — and within ten minutes, that gamble paid off as fellow substitute No. 17 Monirul Molla threaded a crisp through ball to Williams, who sliced through the backline with clinical ease to bury the finish.

The absence of Williams was immediately apparent in the first half. Without the Australian's creativity and movement, Bengaluru struggled to carve out clear chances. Even when promising attacks developed, there was rarely a player in the right position to deliver the decisive finish.

The sharpness lost during the 10-12 day international break was evident in the Blues' play, while Mumbai looked fresher and more incisive in the opening quarter. Hriday Jain signalled the visitors' intent with a powerful long-range strike in the 14th minute, which Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved well. Later, at the 37th minute, the Bengaluru goalkeeper produced another important stop to deny Zothanpuia.

The 2-0 victory was a statement of BFC's attacking depth and Munoz's ability to influence games through his substitutions. More importantly, the three points take the Blues to the top of the ISL table, providing a timely boost to their campaign.