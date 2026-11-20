CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda will hope that the recently-concluded international break does not affect his side's momentum ahead of their meeting against Punjab FC here in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Chennaiyin finally posted their first win of the season — a 5-3 victory against defending champions East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on November 7. Their forwards made no mistake in front of goal, something Miranda had been waiting to see since the season began. But for any manager, momentum is crucial. And a two-week break may not help them in their cause. However, Miranda revealed that the team needed this break, a first since August when work for pre-season began. "We began on August 12 and worked till November 7. It is a three-month long period without any break. Yes, there were holidays, but we had only one or two days of them. Working for that long may affect the players and staff mentally so this is a welcome break," he said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

One of the big positives was the chances were converted to goals. Indian forward Irfan Yadwad who had turned his form around in the East Bengal game, credited the coach's belief. "I usually work on my finishing more," he began, before adding "This time he (the coach) gave me a different role because I want to attack more. What matters is that I give my very best for the team," Yadwad said.

Saturday's visitors Punjab sit sixth in the league table with two wins, a draw and a loss. Their last game was a 2-1 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. But they pose a threat with their direct approach in play, as well as patient build-up. "Punjab FC are a well physically conditioned side. They want to play football, but at the same time if they want to go direct, they can. Besides that, the philosophy from the coach is very clear. He wants to build up from the back. He wants to keep the ball and also as soon as they win the ball they want to take the direct approach which their good physicality allows them to do effectively," he said.