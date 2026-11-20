CHENNAI: There seems to be no end to India versus Pakistan drama. Whether it is on the cricket ground or off the field, controversies follow the two arch rivals. This time, it's involving blind cricket. Allegations against Pakistan are flying thick and fast.

More than a year has passed since the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, after defeating their rivals in the final. They have yet not received the trophy. On Friday, yet another Indian team followed the footsteps of Surya and Co as they boycotted the presentation ceremony after Pakistan were announced Asia Cup winners.

The final between the two blind cricket teams got washed out in Dhaka without a toss but Pakistan were announced champions by virtue of better run rate. Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) contested the decision and lodged a complaint with the match referee and technical committee of World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC). It was, however, turned down, forcing the Indian team to withdraw from the presentation ceremony. Incidentally, like Naqvi, Syed Sultan Shah, chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, is leading the WBCC at the moment.

CABI general secretary Shailendra Yadav accused Pakistan of unilaterally declaring themselves champions. "I am deeply disappointed and strongly condemn the manner in which Pakistan has declared itself the winner of the Blind Cricket Asia Cup final without a single ball being bowled," Yadav said in a statement.

Technical committee wanted joint winners

Rajanish Henry, secretary general of WBCC and also a member of its technical committee, confirmed the panel wanted to announce India and Pakistan joint winners but the decision was overturned. Henry also informed that the CABI has threatened to sever ties with the world body. "The technical committee comprises a technical director, who is from Pakistan and a global director, who is an Australian. I am also part of it for being the secretary. The Aussie and I were in favour of joint winners and later the director from Pakistan agreed but the Pakistan team didn't accept the decision. Later, the match referee citing the 'unclear' playing conditions declared Pakistan winners," Henry told this daily.

He said the tournament playing conditions were not clear if the match was abandoned without a toss. "With rules not clear, we decided to follow the WBCC rules. There was no provision for a reserve day, so the best solution could have been declaring both teams joint winners. Unfortunately, it didn't happen. The PBCC chairman should have shown maturity as it will damage the blind cricket. He had captained Pakistan and was fully aware of the situation. A decision like this can spoil efforts of decades taken by various stakeholders to promote the game worldwide," signed off Henry.