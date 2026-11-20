CHENNAI: Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar clinched his maiden DP World PGTI title with a two-shot victory at the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf tournament in Digboi, Assam on Friday. Kukar (70-65-70-67), who began the final round in a three-way tie for the lead with Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh and Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan, carded a five-under 67 to finish at 16-under 272 and emerge champion in the season-opening event of the 2026-27 DP World PGTI calendar.

Twenty-two-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal (67-72-71-64) returned the lowest round of the tournament, an eight-under 64 featuring nine birdies and a bogey, to finish runner-up at 14-under 274. He had started the final round in tied seventh position.

Kukar, who joined the tour in 2022, made eight birdies and three bogeys in his final round. He took control with four successive birdies from the sixth to the ninth holes to open up a four-shot lead at the turn. However, the Bengaluru golfer struggled on the back nine, missing a short par putt on the 10th before dropping three shots in four holes to allow the chasing pack back into contention. Kukar regained his composure with birdies on the 14th, 15th and 17th holes to seal his breakthrough victory. The win fetched him Rs 15 lakh and propelled him to the top of the 2026-27 DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

Kukar had finished joint runner-up at the SECL presents Nava Raipur Open in September. His maiden title came after a difficult year during which he underwent wrist surgery.

"It's a dream come true. My father has been incredibly patient and persistent with me. If I were in his place, I might have given up, but he never did. My mother and the rest of my family have also been extremely supportive.

"It's been a very difficult year for me, especially coming back from wrist surgery. I came close to winning in Raipur, so to finally win here means a lot," Kukar said.

Reflecting on his recovery during the back nine, he said, "I was playing a little too cautiously until the 12th. On the 13th, I told myself to be more deliberate, stick to my pre-shot routine and regain my focus. I stayed patient, started playing more aggressively, and things eventually fell into place." Kukar credited his second-round 65 as a turning point, saying his putting improved while playing alongside Sumit Kotwal.

"We were having a good time on the course, and suddenly my putts started dropping. I found myself in a really good rhythm. That round gave me a lot of confidence," he said.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (75-67-66-68) finished third at 12-under 276, while Chouhan (67-68-70-72), a 12-time DP World PGTI winner and the 2023 Order of Merit champion, was fourth at 11-under 277.

Yuvraj Singh (68-70-67-73) finished tied fifth with Bangladesh's Md Razu (69-70-68-71) at 10-under 278.

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, is the longest-running event on the Indian domestic professional golf circuit and the DP World PGTI calendar.