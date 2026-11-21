GANGTOK: Top seed champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka lived up to her billing to retain the girls' singles crown while T Gnana Dattu captured the boys' title in the national junior (U19) badminton championships here on Saturday.

Shaina beat state-mate Lakshya Rajesh in the girls' final while Gnana Dattu came up triumph in an all-Telangana boys' final against Akhil Reddy Bobba.

Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya as she won the final 15-10, 15-12 to retain the crown she had won last year in Imphal, Manipur. The boys’ singles final witnessed a close affair in the opening game but once Gnana Dattu edged past Akhil, he took control of the second to win 17-15, 15-11 in just under half and hour.

Chattisgarh's Divyansh Agrawal began his quest for a doubles crown with a convincing win in the mixed doubles final as he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8.

However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam could not find a way past second seeds Punith S and Pavan S. The Karnataka twins won the boys' doubles final 16-14, 15-9.

Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah B and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls' doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the only match of the day that went into a decider.

Results: Boys' singles: 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt 4-Akhil Reddy Bobba 19-17, 15-11.

Boys' doubles: 2-Punith S/Pavan S bt 4-Divyansh Agrawal/Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam 16-14, 15-9.

Girls' singles: 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt 8-Lakshya Rajesh 15-10, 15-12.

Girls' doubles: 1-Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal bt 7-Aanya Bisht/Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12.

Mixed Doubles: 2-Divyansh Agrawal/Varna Prabhuanand bt Amith Raj Natraj/Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8.