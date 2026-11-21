NEW DELHI: Football fans in India could get free access to some of Europe's biggest club competitions from 2027, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announcing plans to launch a streaming platform in the country in partnership with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC).

The proposed platform will make the best matches from UEFA club competitions available to Indian viewers without a subscription fee, with India set to become the first market where the new model will be introduced.

Addressing Real Madrid members, Perez said the initiative would help European clubs strengthen their direct engagement with supporters in India, a country he described as a major market because of its population of nearly 1.5 billion and young demographic.

"Starting from the 2027 season, the best matches from UEFA club competitions will be available to watch for free in India. And not just through any platform, but through a streaming service that will allow clubs to connect directly with their fans," Perez said.

The platform is also expected to offer exclusive content, personalised communication and membership programmes, allowing clubs to build closer relationships with supporters beyond match broadcasts.

Explaining the potential of the initiative, Perez cited the example of a 15-year-old Real Madrid supporter in Mumbai who currently watches the Spanish club's matches through unauthorised websites, often in poor picture quality.