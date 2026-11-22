LAS VEGAS: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen roared to a superb victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, holding his nerve in a thrilling 50-lap battle to claim the 75th win of his career.

Verstappen dug deep to fend off Mercedes' newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli and teammate George Russell in a race that saw a jaw-dropping 35 lead changes.

McLaren's Lando Norris took second place while Oscar Piastri finished third at the end of a hectic final few laps which saw Russell strike a wall before Antonelli faded down the stretch.

"Crazy, I mean really, really surreal -- something that I've never seen before in Formula One myself," Verstappen said after clinching victory by six tenths of a second.

"Just a crazy amount of fighting. The slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off. Crazy how many people were just following.

"So yeah, very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top."

Verstappen's victory leaves the Dutchman second in the standings with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third on 267 points. Russell is fourth with 264 points, the same total as Norris.

With the drivers' championship already settled, Verstappen started on pole looking for a win to boost his chances of finishing second behind Antonelli.

The pre-race build-up had been dominated by talk of tension between Verstappen and Mercedes' driver Russell, who had been irked by the Dutch driver during Friday's final practice.

Russell had angrily declared that "somebody has got to stand up to that guy", and for long periods of Saturday's thriller the 28-year-old British driver seemed determined to take on the challenge.