NEWCASTLE: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced off with a left shoulder injury during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday ahead of a run of tough matches for the defending English champions.

Raya appeared to sustain the injury falling to the ground while jostling with Newcastle striker William Osula after catching the ball at a corner kick.

The Spain international looked in pain as he received treatment and left the field accompanied by a member of Arsenal's medical staff.

“He will get assessed now and probably will have an MRI (scan) tomorrow to see what it is exactly,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, “because what it is, I don't know.”

Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, Arsenal plays Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Champions League either side of games against Manchester City, Brentford and Tottenham in the league.

Kepa Arrizabalaga came on to replace Raya in the 70th minute at St. James' Park.