MADRID: Carlos Espi pounced to claim Real Madrid a late 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, pulling Los Blancos level on points with leaders Barcelona.

The Spanish champions face Villarreal on Sunday looking to restore their three-point advantage over Jose Mourinho's in-form Madrid, who have won nine consecutive games across all competitions.

Espi, who has often provided vital contributions from the bench this season, helped Madrid complete a comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after Pablo Duran put the visitors ahead early on.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe missed a first-half penalty on a frustrating night for Madrid's top goalscorer.

However, Jude Bellingham pulled Madrid level before Espi netted in the 85th minute to claim the three points for his team.

"It's a dream day, I really wanted to (score) here at home in front of all the Madrid fans, it's a day I dreamed of, I'm really happy," Espi told Real Madrid TV.

"I try to do what the coach asks me, I'll give the most I can and take advantage of every minute that I'm given, and if I can help the team, then it's even better."

Mourinho said his team's victory had merit after the international break, when several other big sides on the continent stumbled.

"If you look at the big teams who played (this weekend) who have the most international players, Arsenal, (Manchester) City, Chelsea, Bayern didn't win," said Mourinho.

"It's a complicated period... the points today are points made of gold."

Mourinho began with Vinicius Junior on the bench, with the Brazilian eligible in La Liga again after a four-match ban for hair-pulling, and the winger made contributions to both of Madrid's goals in a bright substitute appearance.

Celta Vigo took a surprise lead, through Spanish forward Duran in the sixth minute.

The Galicians carved open Madrid's defence with a slick attack, finished by Duran after Williot Swedberg played the ball through Dean Huijsen's legs and across the face of goal.

Madrid had a good chance to equalise when Yan Diomande whipped in a dangerous cross which Bernardo Silva sent wide with a diving header.

An even better one went begging when Mbappe won and then spurned a penalty.

The French forward was tugged back in the box by Javi Rodriguez but fired the resulting spot-kick high over the crossbar, his second penalty miss of the season.

Former tennis star Rafael Nadal, appointed to the club's board earlier in the day at Madrid's general assembly, pressed his hand to his forehead in disbelief.