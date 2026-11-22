PARMA: Next up for PSG is a Roma side that is flying high after Donyell Malen scored four times to lead it to a 5-1 rout at Parma.

Malen got going in the 39th when he used one touch to latch on to a cross before smashing it home. He was helped by some poor defending in the 68th, when Malen was left in front of the goal to turn in another cross. The Netherlands forward made it three in the 77th when he drove in a low cross from Wesley Franca, and he rounded it off in the 90th on the break following a through-ball from Franca.

Malen, who joined Roma from Aston Vila last winter, leads the Italian league with 12 goals in 11 appearances. He has also scored four times in the Champions League.

Roma, which is second in Serie A, visits Paris on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay struck in the second half to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Torino, giving it a boost before visiting City on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Lazio protected its league lead after Tijjani Noslin got a brace in a 3-0 win at struggling Lecce. Como also won at home, beating Cagliari 2-0.