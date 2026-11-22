MIAMI: Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, Patrick Schulte made five saves and the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew upset Lionel Messi and defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round playoff series.

Taha Habroune also scored to stun Messi and the star-studded Inter Miami squad, the No. 2 seed.

The win extended a dominant run for Columbus, which was 15th in the Eastern Conference on Sept. 1 but entered the MLS postseason having won its past six regular-season matches — the longest active streak in the league.

It was another disappointing performance for Inter Miami in its first season playing at Nu Stadium — the 26,700-seat venue that opened this year. Miami won just six of 17 regular season matches at Nu Stadium since playing its first game there in April, and was shut out for the first time at the venue on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series will be in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

"We can't concede early," Miami defender Ian Fray said. "We're going to score goals if we can keep a clean sheet going into the second half."

Tapia converted an early penalty after Miami goalie Dayne St. Clair came off his line and brought down the Columbus forward in the box in the eighth. Habroune doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Tapia tapped a shot post St. Clair six minutes later.