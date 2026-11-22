TURIN: Alexander Zverev has faced criticism for weeks about ascending to the No. 1 ranking without beating Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner — without even facing them, actually, en route to his first two Grand Slam titles.

Well, now he's going to get a chance to play Alcaraz on a big stage — in the championship match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Alcaraz shook off a thigh injury to rally past U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in Saturday's semifinals at the elite season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

In their only meeting this year, Alcaraz beat Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals. The Spaniard also holds a 7-6 edge in career meetings.

"We had a practice before the tournament started. It was unbelievable. We played one set for 1 ½ hours. So I hope it's going to be similar tomorrow," Zverev said. "I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it's a really entertaining match for everybody."

Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times — including in this year's Wimbledon final — but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

"They always are kind of the benchmark," Zverev said of Alcaraz and Sinner. "I look forward to the challenge."

Zverev is seeking his third title at the finals while Alcaraz is seeking his first.

Zverev hasn't dropped a set this week and hasn't had his serve broken.

"I feel good on my serve. But tomorrow I'm going to play the best returner in the world," Zverev said. "So we'll see how that goes."

Zverev was also officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner this week.