TURIN: The questions over Alexander Zverev's inability to beat Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner during his breakout season will continue.

Alcaraz dominated at times as he defeated the top-ranked Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the championship match at the ATP Finals on Sunday to become the fourth man with a career Grand Slam and a trophy at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

The other players in that elite club are Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"You're an absolute legend of our sport and you're only 23 years old," Zverev said during his runner-up speech. "If you retire tomorrow, it's OK, you can just relax."

Added Alcaraz, "It's something impressive that my name is next to those legends."

Alcaraz overcomes injury

Alcaraz has been dealing with an injured left hamstring and had a black elastic band over his upper thigh — plus a strip of tape around his right knee. Still, he's been unbeatable lately despite also missing 4 ½ months in the middle of the year due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 14 matches after also claiming titles in Vienna and Paris. His latest title earned him a winner's check of almost $5.2 million.

"It's been an amazing week," Alcaraz said. "I've been through really difficult moments with myself, with my team. ... I'm playing great tennis. So lifting the trophy is something I've (been) chasing for a really long time."

Zverev claimed his first two Grand Slam titles this year and ascended to the top spot in the rankings for the first time this month.

But Alcaraz also beat Zverev in a five-setter in the Australian Open semifinals in their only other meeting this year. The Spaniard improved to 8-6 in their career meetings.

Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times — including in this year's Wimbledon final — but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury.