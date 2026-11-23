LIVERPOOL: Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare start as Manchester United manager with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool that left the Red Devils still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

United never recovered from Leny Yoro's controversial red card after just eight minutes as Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz quickly made Liverpool's man advantage count.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha rounded off a stunning individual with Liverpool's third before Victor Munoz completed the rout.

Defeat leaves United second bottom of the table and gave Pochettino an early indication of the huge job he has ahead to restore the 20-time English champions to their former glories.

"We feel pain for that defeat, but we need to keep the head up and translate that anger to an energy to start to work from tomorrow for the next game," said Pochettino, who was furious at the decision to dismiss Yoro.

"I need to defend my club and say what I feel. I feel like that was an action that everyone who plays football can see was clearly not a red card.".

Liverpool climb into the top four and within seven points of leaders Arsenal to rekindle faint hopes of challenging for the title.

"We could have scored more," said Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

"In other games you will remember those chances, but today we've controlled the game and everything was happening around the (United) box."

Pochettino answered United's call after Michael Carrick was sacked last week after winning just one of the Red Devils' first 10 league games in charge.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a decade, but failed to make a strong first impression on the United fans.