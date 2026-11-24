In a big development in the Indian Olympic Association election, there are three nominations for the post of president. In addition to Rajeev Mehta who filed his nomination on Monday, Archery Association of India secretary Virendra Sachdeva and London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang filed nominations for the post of president. And PT Usha, the outgoing president, did not file her nomination. It is learnt that Gagan files his nomination only for president's post and looks to be the favourite now. Sachdeva, on the other hand, apparently filed for vice president’s post as well. The list will be out soon.

There is only one nomination for the post of treasurer and that is Kamlesh Mehta There have been four nominations for the post of joint secretary while Anju Bobby George is expected to be VP from the women's side.

This also means there will be a new president in the IOA. Among the prominent names who missed out was outgoing treasurer Sahdev Yadav, as reported by this newspaper. Ajay Patel could retain his senior VP post while Yogeshwar Dutt and Dola Banerjee would be in the EC from SOMs side. She was the one who seconded Gagan Narang's name for SOM election.

A lot of negotiations will be on. It needs to be seen if Gagan has filed for more than one post. There were rumours that he filed for the post of VP as well. The final list will be out soon.