The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election has taken its final turn as the final day of nomination ended on Tuesday evening. Two more nominations were filed for the post of IOA president. London Olympics medallist Gagan Narang and Archery Association of India secretary Virendra Sachdeva joined Rajeev Mehta who had already filed nomination on Monday. As of now, there are three candidates for the post of president. But the permutation and combination may not be straightforward.

The suspense over PT Usha's future was over when she decided against applying for the post of president. Until on Monday, there were indications she could file but did not reach the IOA Bhavan where potential candidates had to file nominations in person. There are several names in all positions but going by the proposer and seconder names, the whole exercise looked academic but a few late nominations have made the election intriguing.

Gagan, who has filed for the post of president, can be considered as the favourite but until the last day of withdrawal, nothing can be certain. His name was doing the rounds right from the beginning but Sachdeva too finds himself in the race. If insiders are to be believed, as a senior sports administrator, Sachdeva, who is also a prominent BJP leader, is favoured by most national sports federations. Mehta too enjoys support from the NSFs but it needs to be seen how he would go about the election. As for Mehta's panel, there seemed to be none and there is a general consensus among senior sports administrators that if there is a contest between Mehta and Gagan, Mehta would sail through. However, if Sachdeva contests for the post of president against Mehta, the equation could be different. For Gagan and Mehta, the only way they can be in IOA is to win the election. They have not filed nominations for any other post.