The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election has taken its final turn as the final day of nomination ended on Tuesday evening. Two more nominations were filed for the post of IOA president. London Olympics medallist Gagan Narang and Archery Association of India secretary Virendra Sachdeva joined Rajeev Mehta who had already filed nomination on Monday. As of now, there are three candidates for the post of president. But the permutation and combination may not be straightforward.
The suspense over PT Usha's future was over when she decided against applying for the post of president. Until on Monday, there were indications she could file but did not reach the IOA Bhavan where potential candidates had to file nominations in person. There are several names in all positions but going by the proposer and seconder names, the whole exercise looked academic but a few late nominations have made the election intriguing.
Gagan, who has filed for the post of president, can be considered as the favourite but until the last day of withdrawal, nothing can be certain. His name was doing the rounds right from the beginning but Sachdeva too finds himself in the race. If insiders are to be believed, as a senior sports administrator, Sachdeva, who is also a prominent BJP leader, is favoured by most national sports federations. Mehta too enjoys support from the NSFs but it needs to be seen how he would go about the election. As for Mehta's panel, there seemed to be none and there is a general consensus among senior sports administrators that if there is a contest between Mehta and Gagan, Mehta would sail through. However, if Sachdeva contests for the post of president against Mehta, the equation could be different. For Gagan and Mehta, the only way they can be in IOA is to win the election. They have not filed nominations for any other post.
Negotiations underway
There could be elections for high-profile posts like senior vice president, vice president and joint secretary. For those who planned for the nominations, things got complicated when members like Vagish Pathak (netball federation representative), Beijing Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, Suman Kaushik (netball) and Vitthal Shirgaonkar entered the contest in various posts. There is a possibility senior vice president's post may go to Ajay Patel without contest but there could be negotiations elsewhere. Most contestants are seen close to the sports ministry and going by Athletes Commission and Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) election, there could be bunch of withdrawals. Except four contestants, all seem to be from one block that is Gagan and Sachdeva.
Most names are from the same camp. Take for example the post of president, Gagan's name was proposed by Kalyan Chaubey, the outgoing joint secretary and seconded by current IOA senior vice president Patel. Sachdeva's name was proposed by Ski and snowboard executive board member Banyala Harini and seconded by Rani Rampal, who is into the IOA’s executive council as female member of the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs). Harini and Chaubey pair proposed Mona Manish Shah as EC member as well. Mona also filed for the post of senior VP with Chintan Parikh (All India Tennis Association president) proposing and Tarjeet Kaur Saluja (handball federation) seconding.
Mehta, on the other hand, has filed two sets of nominations with support from Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh and Luge federation and fencing federation officials. Rest of the names seemed dummies from Sachdeva and Gagan's team with same proposers and seconders nominating names.
There are five names in the vice president category where Anju Bobby George is expected to win. What seemed interesting is that Anju herself has seconded Bhavneet Handoo from wushu federation for the post of vice president female, the same post she is contesting. Suman Kaushik who is proposed and seconded by Harjinder Singh (Ice hockey association) and Pathak of netball for VP seemed to be from a different camp. But Anju is expected to win. In the male category, Vijender filed nomination for VP post against Sachdeva and it could be interesting if Sachdeva decides to contest president's post. Usha proposed and seconded names of Vijender and Harjinder. If Shirgaonkar was seen from a different camp, the person who seconded him, Adille Sumariwalla, proposed senior VP Patel’s name, who is tipped to retain his post. Mona also has filed a nomination for the post of senior VP.
Eyes on EC nominees too
Sunaina Kumari (bowling federation) will contest against Purnima Mahato of archery association for joint secretary post in female category. Again going by proposer and seconders, both seem to be from the same camp. Sunaina is considered favourite as of now. On the other hand, there could be a contest in the male category where Amitabh Sharma is contesting against Harjinder, who might withdraw at the last moment.
In the executive council election, Dola Banerjee seemed to be in uncharted territory if she is forced to contest against names like RN Jayaprakash, Prashant Kushwaha, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Mona, Suman Kaushik, Shirgaonkar. Whatever it is, interesting times ahead with Usha backed members entering the elections. The names were more or less decided during a meeting at a senior sports administrators's office.