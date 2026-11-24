CHENNAI: India’s Aditya Mehta kickstarted his campaign with twin wins on the opening day of the World Cup of Snooker in Muscat, Oman, on Monday. Having opened with a lopsided 3-0 win over Khalil Yusaif of Bahrain in the morning in Group ‘E’, Aditya returned later in the evening to floor Mubarak Al Wahaibi in straight frames, with runs of 71, 63 and 40.

Three other Indians – Brijesh Damani, Malkeet Singh and Ketan Chawla -- had a mixed bag, with one win and a loss apiece. Meanwhile, Sourav Kothari, the reigning IBSF World billiards champion, suffered twin losses, losing in the decider in both of his Group ‘H’ matches.