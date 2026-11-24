CHENNAI: India’s Aditya Mehta kickstarted his campaign with twin wins on the opening day of the World Cup of Snooker in Muscat, Oman, on Monday. Having opened with a lopsided 3-0 win over Khalil Yusaif of Bahrain in the morning in Group ‘E’, Aditya returned later in the evening to floor Mubarak Al Wahaibi in straight frames, with runs of 71, 63 and 40.
Three other Indians – Brijesh Damani, Malkeet Singh and Ketan Chawla -- had a mixed bag, with one win and a loss apiece. Meanwhile, Sourav Kothari, the reigning IBSF World billiards champion, suffered twin losses, losing in the decider in both of his Group ‘H’ matches.
India to field two teams
Meanwhile, in the team event beginning on Friday, India will field two teams. Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Brijesh Damani will lead the charge of the main team, while Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh and Ketan Chawla are in the ‘B’ team.
Results (Individual, Indians unless mentioned): Group E: Aditya Mehta bt Khalil Yusaif (Bhn) 3-0 (97-40, 76-48, 65-4); bt Mubarak Al Wahaibi (Oman) 3-0 (76 (71) -12, 74 (63) -12, 76-0); Group F: Malkeet Singh bt Nizam Uddin Ahmed (Ban) 3-0 (69-15, 104 (62) -16, 78-70); lost to Arman Dinarvand (Irn) 2-3 (68-36, 57-35, 34-74 (64), 36-69, 8-70). Group G: Brijesh Damani bt Musallam Al Masahli (Oman) 3-1 (34-77, 63-30, 58-15, 59-27); lost to Mohammad Rais Senzahi (Afg) 2-3 (5-76, 63-5, 21-64, 76 (51) -1, 15-56). Group H: Ali Gharahgozlou (Irn) bt Sourav Kothari 3-2 (52-49, 56-66, 85 (59) -34, 44-74, 63-17); Ihab Alsalih (Irq) bt Kothari 3-2 (67-19, 10-60 53), 30-68, 57-51, 74-33). Group K: Mohanna Alobaidli (Qat) bt Ketan Chawla 3-1 (65-40, 49-58, 74-18, 59-3); Chawla bt Ali Hussein Ali (Irq) 3-1 (49-40, 43-74, 48-45, 58-35).