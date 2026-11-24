WHEN the first images of D Gukesh landed, he was flanked by a couple. In a pre World Championship interview he did with ChessBase India, the 20-year-old explained more about Shikhar Saxena and Charmie Kapoor. "With them, it's a lot of fun," he said. "You are just laughing a lot. We will have a good time." Even if the months of preparing for the World Championship is a very taxing affair, the actual course of the tournament is also very challenging. Players continue to prep for lines and novelties with their seconds. That being the case, it's important they are always in a good mental space.

It's why the Indian world champion invited Charmie and Shikhar to Geneva. "They’ve helped me in different ways," he continued in his interview with Sagar Shah. "We share a close bond. So I thought it would be quite fun if they accompanied me. During the match, it's nice to have some downtime with your friends." That 'downtime' the 20-year-old mentioned is one of the things that can make or break a player's bid to win the title (or retain it in Gukesh's case). On several rest days during Gukesh's title-winning Championship in Singapore, Grzegorz Gajewski took him on walks. During one specific rest day, they had gone to the beach. It's why players surround themselves with friends and family during long and gruelling chess tournaments.

Shikhar, who had travelled to support Gukesh during his match against Ding Liren, and Charmie aren't Grandmasters but they are mad about the game. In fact, as highlighted by ChessBase India, they had a chess-themed wedding. Apart from the board game, they are also into tennis, a sport Gukesh loves playing in his downtime.

Who are the others in the Indian's corner? Just like in 2024, he opted for secrecy even if his longtime coach, Gajewski, is with him. He's also continuing to work with Paddy Upton, the noted mental conditional coach. From the last match, both Vincent Keymer and Jan-Krzysztof Duda featured at the recently concluded pilot edition of Total Chess. The others have also been playing events elsewhere. Gukesh's father, Rajinikanth, usually travels with him to competitions and it remains to be seen if he's with the team in Geneva.

Who are on team Sindarov?

While the Indian said he would reveal his team after the tournament, opponent Javokhir Sindarov was more open. While his coach Roman Vidonyak and primary second Mukhiddin Madaminov, a compatriot who joined hands with him before the World Cup in India. There was at least another member of the Uzbek team pictured with the World No. 4 in Geneva in the lead up to the first match — Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

Nikita Vitiugov, a Russian GM who plays for England these days, is officially working with the 20-year-old for this tournament. Vitiugov, a 2700+ player in his prime, has had a lot of success as a second of other elite GMs like Ian Nepomniachtchi. Kazakh's Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sindarov's girlfriend, is also part of his entourage.