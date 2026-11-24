WITH the caveat that this was only the first game and it ended in a draw, D Gukesh will take a lot of heart from the way he defended against Javokhir Sindarov's white pieces in the first game of the World Championship. The Uzbek challenger blitzed the opening. Even though the Indian world champion was out of prep and bleeding time, the most in-form player in the world of chess was moving his pieces at the rate of knots.

It was, in essence, what Sindarov had done at the Candidates. He used to blitz opponents with his opening preparation before capitalising on the tiniest of inaccuracies. And he had brought that same level of opening preparation to Geneva as well. After the first 13 moves, he had only spent a little over six minutes (the Indian had lost over 40 minutes). At this point, the tension was palpable inside the small playing hall. Although both queens were off the board very early on in the Berlin, Sindarov had pushed the Indian into defending a very unpleasant position.

Even though all engines agreed that Sindarov didn't enjoy any significant advantage, the Indian was in a race against the clock, particularly in the middlegame. At one point, he had to make over 20 moves with less than 45 minutes on the clock (that had reduced to an average of a move under a minute). He had lost so much time on the clock after spending over 40 minutes on 17. Bb4. But it was one of the best moves in the position. Post that, the 20-year-old had to find a number of precise moves with the clock quickly turning an enemy. However, he did just that. In the end, there was a threefold repetition on the board and both players were happy to take it.

In the post-game press conference, both players were content to take the draw but there will be no time to debrief as game two is on Wednesday with the colours reversed.